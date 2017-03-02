A four-year-old who decided he wasn’t quite ready for his first wrestling tournament, reacted in the only way possible when the whistle blew.

He ran away.

Isaiah Lineberry, from Pennsylvania, shook hands with his five-year-old competitor and looked raring to go, but sadly that wasn’t the case.

The video, captured by his mum Alexis Salyers, showed him running away and being chased by his opponent during the match.

Although she managed to catch up with him once and get on the floor, the speedy little boy managed to get up and run away again.