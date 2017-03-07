Little Boy Leaves Heartbreaking Note On Woman's Door After Sister Stole Her Wind Chime

A little boy penned a heartbreaking note that he left on a woman’s doorstep after his sister stole her wind chime.

The woman, Chrissy Marie, shared a photo of the note where the boy apologised for his sister’s actions and left a five dollar note.

“I am sorry that we stole your wind chime, our mum died and liked butterflies,” the note read.

“My sister took it to put by our window, I am sorry this is [the] only money I have please do not be mad at us. Jake.”