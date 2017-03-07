Little Boy Leaves Heartbreaking Note On Woman's Door After Sister Stole Her Wind Chime

A little boy penned a heartbreaking note that he left on a woman’s doorstep after his sister stole her wind chime.
The woman, Chrissy Marie, shared a photo of the note where the boy apologised for his sister’s actions and left a five dollar note.
“I am sorry that we stole your wind chime, our mum died and liked butterflies,” the note read.
“My sister took it to put by our window, I am sorry this is [the] only money I have please do not be mad at us. Jake.”
Marie said the note was left on her door on Friday 3 March.
“Well Jake, I not sure who you are but you can come get your money back sweetie,” she wrote to the boy when sharing the photo.
“I had three of those wind chimes you can come back get your money back and have one also so both of you have your own.
“I am not mad please come over to my house.”
Marie said she really wants to find the young boy to let him know she’s not mad.
“I have knocked on a few doors nearby but I have an injured foot can’t walk far,” she wrote on the photo.
“I asked my landlord who owns lots of homes out here she said she does not know anyone named Jake. Kids around her though said that there are a lot of Jakes at their school.”
At the time of writing, the Facebook post had been shared 400 times in three days.
“Breaks my heart... come back Jake,” someone wrote, with another commenting: “I wish I was close by I go knock on doors for you just to find them.”