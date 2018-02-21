Schoolboy Sends Touching Letter To Teacher After Her Dog Was Put To Sleep

HumanKind is a celebration of kindness. We want to tell the stories of people who have done incredible things for others or the planet. Find more uplifting stories from our HumanKind series here.

A teacher who was dreading returning to work after her dog was put to sleep as she felt so sad, received an unexpected three-page letter from one of her pupils.

The teacher’s daughter, Lucy Dunne, 20, from Scotland, saw the letter her mum brought home and decided to share it on Twitter.

“Mum has been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class,” Dunne wrote on 19 February.

The first page of the letter from the boy named Callum read: “To Mrs Dunne, sorry if you don’t like it or it makes you emotional.”