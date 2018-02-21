Schoolboy Sends Touching Letter To Teacher After Her Dog Was Put To Sleep

HumanKind is a celebration of kindness. We want to tell the stories of people who have done incredible things for others or the planet. Find more uplifting stories from our HumanKind series here.
A teacher who was dreading returning to work after her dog was put to sleep as she felt so sad, received an unexpected three-page letter from one of her pupils.
The teacher’s daughter, Lucy Dunne, 20, from Scotland, saw the letter her mum brought home and decided to share it on Twitter.
“Mum has been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class,” Dunne wrote on 19 February.
The first page of the letter from the boy named Callum read: “To Mrs Dunne, sorry if you don’t like it or it makes you emotional.”
The second sheet of paper read: “I’m sorry about your dog, I want to say that your dog was cheeky. I bet your dog was really cheeky.
“I bet your dog was always happy. I bet your dog was super adorable.”
Callum carried on with the same format, saying he bet his teacher’s dog was “lucky”, “incredible”, “always full of energy” and “special”.
He wrote: “Your dog is in a better place and looking over you.”
He drew a photo of sweets and finished with: “Charlie was a great dog.”
Not only were the words touching, Callum had also made his letter an acrostic poem, with the letters C, H, A, R, L, I and E, running down the left side of the page.
We’re on the verge of tears, too.
Dunne’s tweet had 20,000 retweets at the time of writing and 101,000 likes. It also had thousands of comments from people online who thought the gesture was incredibly sweet.