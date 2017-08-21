A five-year-old boy who designed his own space rocket and decided to send it off to NASA was delighted when he received a response.

The boy, from London, saw his older brother had made a space rocket for a school project, so he wanted to make one too.

“He put a NASA logo on his rocket and then asked if we could send a picture of his design to NASA asking it be made and sent into space,” the boys’ dad, told HuffPost UK.

“He said his design would fly faster than NASA’s.”