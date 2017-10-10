People Are Calling For A Boycott Of DKNY After Donna Karan's Controversial Comments

Donna Karan’s controversial comments about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations, have prompted calls for a boycott of the fashion label DKNY.

The 69-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer said it was important to consider: “How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

She later issued a public apology saying her comments had been “misinterpreted”.

″[It] does not represent how I feel,” she said. “What I was trying to say is that sexual harassment is a pandemic and a much bigger issue than Harvey Weinstein. Sexual harassment is unacceptable.”

However, despite the apology, many people on Twitter are using the hashtag #boycottdkny to call for the brand that bears Karan’s name to be shunned.