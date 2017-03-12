These Former Pop Idols Performed In Drag As Girls Aloud For Comic Relief And It Was All Kinds Of Amazing

Little Mix have some (ahem) competition on their hands by the looks of things, after a new ‘girl’ group made their TV debut on ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ on Saturday night.
Duncan James from Blue, Jon Lee from S Club, Ritchie Neville from 5ive, Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small and Gareth Gates all dragged up in the name of charity to perform the 2005 Girls Aloud classic, ‘Biology’, and it was really quite something.
Boys Allowed donned the same outfits worn by Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts in the original video and managed to master the choreography too.
And can we just take a moment to marvel at just how pretty Gareth Gates is?
The boys’ efforts didn’t go unnoticed by Cheryl and co, who took to Twitter to give their support...
Alas, despite their truly valiant effort, Boys Allowed didn’t make it through to the final, which Nadine Coyle reckons might have had something to do with Duncan James getting her accent all wrong...
Yeah, it was definitely all down to the accent, Nurrrrdine.
Watch Boys Allowed in action in the video above. You can donate to this year’s Comic Relief here.