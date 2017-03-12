These Former Pop Idols Performed In Drag As Girls Aloud For Comic Relief And It Was All Kinds Of Amazing

Little Mix have some (ahem) competition on their hands by the looks of things, after a new ‘girl’ group made their TV debut on ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ on Saturday night.

Duncan James from Blue, Jon Lee from S Club, Ritchie Neville from 5ive, Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small and Gareth Gates all dragged up in the name of charity to perform the 2005 Girls Aloud classic, ‘Biology’, and it was really quite something.