    17/10/2017 14:20 BST

    The 'Little Black Bra': Lingerie Designed To Emphasise The Beauty Of Small Breasts

    *Adds to Pinterest board*

    AIKYOU, a lingerie label for small busts, has launched a new collection inspired by Chanel’s Little Black Dress. 

    The idea behind the Danish brand’s latest collection is that like the LBD - the bras look simple, yet are perfectly cut to flatter those of us who can get away with a free-the-nipple kind of day. 

    AIKYOU’s ‘Little Black Bras’ are made without underwiring or moulded cups, because “small breasts are gorgeous just as they are.” 

    AIKYOU
    Mia Triangle Bra, £70.42.

    The bras are available in sizes 30 to 40 and cup sizes A to B. Despite the name of the collection, they come in a range of colours. 

    AIKYOU
    Charlotte bralette, £61.50.

    Founders Bianca Renninger and Gabriele Meinl have also designed a couple of mastectomy bras that are as elegant as they are thoughtful. 

    AIKYOU
    Milla Triangle Bra, £79.

    But AIKYOU isn’t the only brand that caters to women with smaller busts.

    Most recently, Stella McCartney released a bra in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    Although it comes in a small, medium and large, the lacy bra is also cup-and-under-wire free, making it perfect for petite women. 

    So with that in mind, we’ve rounded up lingerie brands that cater for women with smaller breasts.

