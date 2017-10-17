The 'Little Black Bra': Lingerie Designed To Emphasise The Beauty Of Small Breasts

AIKYOU, a lingerie label for small busts, has launched a new collection inspired by Chanel’s Little Black Dress.

The idea behind the Danish brand’s latest collection is that like the LBD - the bras look simple, yet are perfectly cut to flatter those of us who can get away with a free-the-nipple kind of day.

AIKYOU’s ‘Little Black Bras’ are made without underwiring or moulded cups, because “small breasts are gorgeous just as they are.”