The 'Little Black Bra': Lingerie Designed To Emphasise The Beauty Of Small Breasts

AIKYOU, a lingerie label for small busts, has launched a new collection inspired by Chanel’s Little Black Dress.
The idea behind the Danish brand’s latest collection is that like the LBD - the bras look simple, yet are perfectly cut to flatter those of us who can get away with a free-the-nipple kind of day.
AIKYOU’s ‘Little Black Bras’ are made without underwiring or moulded cups, because “small breasts are gorgeous just as they are.”
The bras are available in sizes 30 to 40 and cup sizes A to B. Despite the name of the collection, they come in a range of colours.
Founders Bianca Renninger and Gabriele Meinl have also designed a couple of mastectomy bras that are as elegant as they are thoughtful.
But AIKYOU isn’t the only brand that caters to women with smaller busts.
Most recently, Stella McCartney released a bra in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Although it comes in a small, medium and large, the lacy bra is also cup-and-under-wire free, making it perfect for petite women.
So with that in mind, we’ve rounded up lingerie brands that cater for women with smaller breasts.
-
Stella McCartneyStella McCartney
-
Stella McCartney
-
Marks & SpencerMarks and Spencer
-
Marks and Spencer
-
H&MHM
-
HM
-
And Other StoriesAnd Other Stories
-
And Other Stories
-
AsosAsos
-
Asos
-
IntimissimiIntimissimi
-
Intimissimi
-
LulaLuLulaLu
-
LulaLu
-
Clavin KleinCalvin Klein
-
Calvin Klein
-
TopshopKendall and Kylie
-
Topshop