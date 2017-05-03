It’s the 53-year-old’s first magazine shoot and interview since he split from Angelina Jolie in August last year, after a year of marriage and over 11 years together.

The US actor is a triple threat as his baby blues stare out of three different covers for GQ Style ’s latest issue.

Why have one Brad Pitt when you can have three?

“I love it. I love it,” he tells the mag. “I went through two therapists to get the right one.”

Since becoming single, the ‘Fight Club’ star says he has started therapy.

In the revealing accompanying interview Brad discusses “love, loss, fatherhood, and how to move forward after things fall apart.”

Each cover was shot by photographer Ryan McGinley in a different American National Park.

He also reveals that he has ditched boozing and smoking pot, which “became a problem” in his marriage.

“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something,” he says.

“And you realise that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that.

“I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.”

He adds: “I mean, we have a winery. I enjoy wine very, very much, but I just ran it to the ground. I had to step away for a minute.

“And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

“And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.”