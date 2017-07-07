Bradley Lowery, the six-year-old who touched the nation’s heart with his battle against neuroblastoma, has died, his family has confirmed.
Bradley was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, neuroblastoma, at 18-months-old.
More than 500,000 people followed his battle against the disease on the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Facebook page.
His mum, Gemma Lowery, wrote on the Facebook page on Friday 7 July: “My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddy’s arms surrounded by his family.”
The message continued: “He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up, but he was needed elsewhere.
“There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words.
“Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels.”
Many people sent the family messages of support on Facebook.
One person wrote: “So sorry to read this, can’t even imagine what you are going through right now but I’d just like to say what a beautiful boy Bradley was, he was such a happy, energetic beautiful boy.”
Another person commented: “In the short time I have followed his story I have been so humbled and inspired by your son. I wish he could have been here for a while longer and live. I’m sure he has helped so many people with his charity campaign and long may it continue. Rest in peace, Bradley.”
After his diagnosis in 2012, Bradley underwent two years of treatment, which resulted in his cancer going onto remission.
But in July 2016, the family learned Bradley’s cancer had returned.