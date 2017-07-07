Bradley Lowery, the six-year-old who touched the nation’s heart with his battle against neuroblastoma, has died, his family has confirmed.

Bradley was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, neuroblastoma, at 18-months-old.

More than 500,000 people followed his battle against the disease on the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Facebook page.

His mum, Gemma Lowery, wrote on the Facebook page on Friday 7 July: “My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddy’s arms surrounded by his family.”