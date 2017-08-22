Bradley Lowery’s mum has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her six-year-old son.

Gemma Lowery’s son’s battle with an aggressive form of neuroblastoma - a type of childhood cancer - touched the nation.

He died on 7 July and his mum has since set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation and hopes to support families of sick children through the charity.

“I tried my best with Bradley, I did everything I possibly could,” she told Chronicle Live.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out but now I want to help other parents get to where we never got to.”