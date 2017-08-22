Bradley Lowery’s mum has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her six-year-old son.
Gemma Lowery’s son’s battle with an aggressive form of neuroblastoma - a type of childhood cancer - touched the nation.
He died on 7 July and his mum has since set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation and hopes to support families of sick children through the charity.
“I tried my best with Bradley, I did everything I possibly could,” she told Chronicle Live.
“Unfortunately it didn’t work out but now I want to help other parents get to where we never got to.”
Bradley was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive form cancer at 18-months-old.
After his diagnosis in 2012, he underwent two years of treatment, which resulted in his cancer going into remission. But in July 2016, the family learned Bradley’s cancer had returned.
More than 500,000 people followed his battle against the disease on the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Facebook page at the time of his death.
Shortly after Bradley died, his mum announced that his name would live on through the charity foundation.
The family had been raising money to pay for his treatment, but they announced all unused funds would be used to help other sick children.
“When I first started fundraising, I had nothing, not a penny in the bank and I didn’t know what I was doing, I learned it over the years,” added Lowery.
“I have been there and unfortunately I have got that T-shirt, I can help people learn from my mistakes and what worked.”
The first big event to raise money for the foundation is a celebrity charity football match which will be held at Everton on 3 September. You can buy tickets here.