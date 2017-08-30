Fortunately for them, he’s now spoken out to put their minds at rest.

Bradley, who recently begun hosting a new family-centric spin-off of ‘The Chase’, has assured his supporters he won’t be going anywhere, as long as ITV is happy to keep him around, that is.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Bradley Walsh on 'The Chase'

Although best known to many as the presenter of the ITV daytime quiz, Bradley already has an impressive list of acting credits to his name, including turns in ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Law And Order: UK’.

Former ‘Law And Order: UK’ executive producer Chris Chibnall is about to take over as the new showrunner of ‘Doctor Who’, with The Mirror claiming earlier this month that he was keen to sign Bradley up as the companion to new Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the reports when contacted by HuffPost UK, as did a representative for Bradley.

Jodie will make her debut as The Doctor in this year’s Christmas special, which will also see Peter Capaldi stepping down from the role after four years.

