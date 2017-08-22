‘Doctor Who’ fans have been left slightly bemused by reports Bradley Walsh is set to be the new assistant.
The Mirror has claimed ‘The Chase’ presenter will accompany new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker on the new series of the BBC sci-fi show when it returns next year.
According to the paper, Bradley will follow in the footsteps of Jenna Coleman, Catherine Tate, Billie Piper and Pearl Mackie as he steps in to the Tardis for the role.
The unlikely news has been met with confusion from fans on social media, with most seeing it as a complete curveball:
That isn’t to say fans are not on board with the idea though, as many claimed Bradley would make a great companion to Jodie’s Doctor:
A BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the reports when contacted by HuffPost UK, as did a representative for Bradley.
The Mirror also reported Bradley taking on the role would mean decreasing his workload on some of the ITV shows he currently stars on like ‘Play To The Whistle’ and ‘Cash Trapped’, but would continue in his role as host of hit teatime gameshow ‘The Chase’.
“It means that his schedule over the coming months will be jam-packed – so he won’t be able to continue with the full range of programmes he currently makes for ITV.
“But, crucially, it won’t affect his role as presenter of ‘The Chase’. He loves that show with a passion and so does the audience, so he’s delighted to have found a way to make it all work.”
If claims Bradley is the new assistant turn out to be true, it will also reunite him with new ‘Doctor Who’ show runner Chris Chibnall, who he previously worked on ‘Law & Order: UK’, where Chris was lead writer and Bradley played lead character DS Ronnie Brooks.
Former ‘My Family’ and ‘Death In Paradise’ star Kris Marshall has also been linked to the assistant role, having previously been a front-runner to succeed Peter Capaldi as The Doctor.
Jodie will make her first appearance as the Time Lord in the Christmas special, which will see Peter’s incarnation meet his demise.