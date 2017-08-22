‘Doctor Who’ fans have been left slightly bemused by reports Bradley Walsh is set to be the new assistant.

The Mirror has claimed ‘The Chase’ presenter will accompany new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker on the new series of the BBC sci-fi show when it returns next year.

PA Archive/PA Images Bradley Walsh is rumoured to be the new assistant in 'Doctor Who'

According to the paper, Bradley will follow in the footsteps of Jenna Coleman, Catherine Tate, Billie Piper and Pearl Mackie as he steps in to the Tardis for the role.

The unlikely news has been met with confusion from fans on social media, with most seeing it as a complete curveball:

*looks to see why Bradley Walsh is trending* pic.twitter.com/UmZUvlIb1V — RachelCharltonDailey (@RachelCDailey) August 21, 2017

Apparently Bradley Walsh is the new companion...



Me. 💫 pic.twitter.com/HeQoMSOTb0 — Jake(B)🎬 (@Space_Jodie) August 21, 2017

Bradley Walsh as a companion in Doctor Who is so ridiculously out of the box it might just work pic.twitter.com/GDnzELr0DL — Gareth Hopkins (@GarHop78) August 21, 2017

The Mirror are saying Bradley Walsh is the new #DoctorWho companion. pic.twitter.com/enbk0LRPnV — Susan 🌞 (@SuzeTwelve) August 21, 2017

That isn’t to say fans are not on board with the idea though, as many claimed Bradley would make a great companion to Jodie’s Doctor:

If true I can see Jodie Whittaker & Bradley Walsh working very well, in much the same way as David Tennant & Catherine Tate did. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/tnFRa5Ppaz — Pip (@pipmadeley) August 21, 2017

No idea if the story about Bradley Walsh being in #DoctorWho is true, but if it is then I love it. #TeamBradley — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) August 21, 2017

"Bradley Walsh" He will add some fun and mischief to the role of companion let`s see how he gets on with a cyberman and a dalek😁 — Graham Schlisske (@GrahamSchlisske) August 22, 2017

Bradley Walsh on Doctor Who & Brian Conley on Strictly, my 50-something-crush-o-meter will go off the hook! #cantakethegirlouttaButlins... pic.twitter.com/gqA8LHVlak — Sarah Burr (@SarahEHBurr) August 21, 2017

No idea if the #DoctorWho 'news' is genuine - but as an avid L&O:UK watcher, can confirm that Bradley Walsh is a fine actor. pic.twitter.com/8ebWtcaNEm — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) August 21, 2017

The Mirror are saying that Bradley Walsh will be the Doctor's companion in Doctor Who. Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh - what a combo! 👌 — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) August 21, 2017

I saw bradley walsh in blackpool as a kid hes a funny dude. He could be like a donna character



His best momenthttps://t.co/UkUJAT196m — Andrew Boyd (@AndrewBoyd3) August 22, 2017

@BradleyWalsh is going to be fantastic as the new doctor who companion. — Smallinski (@Craig_B_) August 22, 2017

Bradley Walsh is an established actor, Law and Order UK etc. I don't see what all the fuss is about #DoctorWho — A Sap On Tour (@Kipplewinker) August 22, 2017

Just the thought of Bradley Walsh as the next companion is just strange. He is an excellent actor though. — Matthew Purchase (@TheCyberdevil) August 22, 2017

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the reports when contacted by HuffPost UK, as did a representative for Bradley.

The Mirror also reported Bradley taking on the role would mean decreasing his workload on some of the ITV shows he currently stars on like ‘Play To The Whistle’ and ‘Cash Trapped’, but would continue in his role as host of hit teatime gameshow ‘The Chase’.

BBC Jodie Whittaker is the new Doctor

If claims Bradley is the new assistant turn out to be true, it will also reunite him with new ‘Doctor Who’ show runner Chris Chibnall, who he previously worked on ‘Law & Order: UK’, where Chris was lead writer and Bradley played lead character DS Ronnie Brooks.

Former ‘My Family’ and ‘Death In Paradise’ star Kris Marshall has also been linked to the assistant role, having previously been a front-runner to succeed Peter Capaldi as The Doctor.

Jodie will make her first appearance as the Time Lord in the Christmas special, which will see Peter’s incarnation meet his demise.

'Doctor Who' Celebrity Appearances