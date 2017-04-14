Bradley Walsh ‘To Present New ITV Show’ That Pits Bad Singers Against Each Other

Bradley Walsh is reportedly set to take the reins on a new talent show, which will pit not-so-great singers against each other.
The new programme will feature those who probably wouldn’t make it through on ‘The Voice’ and ‘X Factor’, and each week they will be judged on how well they’ve improved.
A source has told the Sun that Bradley is favourite for the presenting role, explaining to the paper: “It has always been the bad auditions that get everyone talking on ‘X Factor’ each year.
And another thing people love to watch on TV is people undergoing huge transformations — like on Davina McCall’s show ‘This Time Next Year’.
“Now ITV will combine these two things as they launch a new show which sees awful singers transform into superstar performers — or that’s what they’re hoping.
“It’s sure to be a great laugh but also heart-warming to see some amazing transformations.”
We reckon ‘The Chase’ presenter would be perfect for the job - especially given his own musical successes.
Bradley’s debut album was one of the best-selling records of 2016, and outdid Zayn Malik’s solo efforts in terms of sales.