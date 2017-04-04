Bradley Walsh Delights 'The Nightly Show' Viewers With Guest Presenting Stint

‘The Nightly Show’ may be continuing to struggle in the ratings, but those who did tune in to Monday (3 April) night’s edition were full of praise for latest guest host Bradley Walsh.
The ‘Chase’ presenter delighted viewers as he took over the reins of the troubled ITV entertainment show from last week’s host Gordon Ramsay.
Many even called for him to be instated as the full-time host of the series in a bid to save it, with others claiming he had proven to be the best star to take on the challenge so far.
As ever though, the programme itself drew some criticism, with some viewers claiming the content was still of poor quality:
The series has been panned by critics and viewers alike throughout its run, and has also pulled in around a million viewers a night - less than ‘News At Ten’ previously attracted in its old 10pm slot.
It has been claimed Dermot O’Leary is returning to present the final week of the series, having been met with a warm reception during a four-night stint last month.
While it was originally planned each week of the show’s two-month run would be fronted by a different guest host, it seems bosses are hoping having Dermot back will help the series go out on a high.
A source told The Sun: “Dermot proved hugely popular with viewers and his style fitted the format perfectly.
“Some of the other hosts didn’t really make it work, but as he does with all of his projects, Dermot made a great job of it.”
Despite the criticism, last week it was claimed the series could return for another eight-week run, either in the autumn or early next year.
‘The Nightly Show’ airs on weeknights at 10pm on ITV.