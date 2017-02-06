Bradley Wiggins may currently be tearing up the slopes on ‘The Jump’, but he has revealed we nearly saw him in a very different guise, after being offered a role on ‘EastEnders’.
The Olympic cyclist has told of how he turned down the chance to star on the BBC soap due to his sporting career, but is now considering a move into acting following his retirement.
Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “I’d like an acting role. I got asked to be in ‘EastEnders’.
“A lot of things like that in the past I’ve turned down because I just didn’t have time,” he explained. “But now I’ve got time on my hands I can do all those sorts of things.”
Bradley, who is Britain’s most decorated Olympian, previously revealed he had snubbed the chance to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in order to take on ‘The Jump’.
He made his debut on Channel 4’s winter sports show on Sunday (5 February), where he was seen taking on the slalom.
However, what viewers may not have realised was that he was actually suffering from an injury to his foot, which he revealed to fans on Instagram last week.
Bradley posted an image of his leg being bandaged up, alongside the caption: ‘”The show must go on.”
He previously said he was not bothered about hurting himself on the notoriously dangerous show, saying: “People go skiing and hurt themselves all the time, it’s the nature of the sport,”
“It’s a good show and I’ve always enjoyed watching it, so I’m pleased to be here.”
‘The Jump’ continues next Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 4.