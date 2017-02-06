Bradley Wiggins may currently be tearing up the slopes on ‘The Jump’, but he has revealed we nearly saw him in a very different guise, after being offered a role on ‘EastEnders’. The Olympic cyclist has told of how he turned down the chance to star on the BBC soap due to his sporting career, but is now considering a move into acting following his retirement.

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire Bradley Wiggins recently retired from cycling

Channel 4 Bradley is currently appearing on 'The Jump'

However, what viewers may not have realised was that he was actually suffering from an injury to his foot, which he revealed to fans on Instagram last week. Bradley posted an image of his leg being bandaged up, alongside the caption: ‘”The show must go on.”

The show must go on 👊🏻🇬🇧 A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:47am PST

He previously said he was not bothered about hurting himself on the notoriously dangerous show, saying: “People go skiing and hurt themselves all the time, it’s the nature of the sport,” “It’s a good show and I’ve always enjoyed watching it, so I’m pleased to be here.” ‘The Jump’ continues next Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 4.