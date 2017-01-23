A brain cancer patient has pledged to run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days to raise money for charity.

BethAnn Telford will be taking part in the World Marathon Challenge - a running event that covers 183.4 miles from 23-29 January.

The 47-year-old has been left blind in one eye and suffers from seizures and incontinence due to the disease, but is determined not to let her symptoms defeat her.

She’s taking part in the event in order to raise funds for the research charity ABC² (Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure).

“My finish line isn’t sitting at the end of the line of this big, epic event,” she told CNN. “My finish line is when someone announces there is a cure.”