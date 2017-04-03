An anti-cancer cap that generates an electric field has doubled the chances of brain tumour patients surviving for five years, according to a new study.

Participants who used the device while undergoing chemo had a 13% chance of survival over five years, compared to 5% of those who only had chemo.

“It’s out of the box” in terms of how cancer is usually treated, and many doctors don’t understand it or think it can help, Dr. Roger Stupp, a brain tumour expert at Northwestern University, who led the company-sponsored study, told AFP.