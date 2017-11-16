'Brambly Hedge' Creator Jill Barklem Dies Aged 66

The writer and illustrator of the much loved children’s book series ‘Brambly Hedge’ had died.

Jill Barklem died peacefully in London on Wednesday 15 November, following a long illness.

A statement released by her publishers praised Barklem’s “rare talent” and said she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear the news about Jill,” said Anne-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher HarperCollins Children’s Books.

“Her exquisite Brambly Hedge stories have enchanted children and many adult admirers across the world for over 35 years.”