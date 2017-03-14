Around 10,000 women a year in the UK could benefit from a change in how doctors issue breast cancer drugs, research suggests.

Currently, women who have inherited faulty genes linked to breast cancer - such as the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes - are treated using biological therapies, also known as “PARP inhibitors”.

But new research from the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute suggests these drugs may also effectively treat women whose breast cancer is not linked to the faulty genes.

The study suggests one in five breast cancer patients could benefit from receiving this form of targeted therapy.