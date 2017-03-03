Online Therapy Could Be The Answer To Getting Back Sex Life For Breast Cancer Survivors

The report, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology , claims that between 45 and 77% of women in remission are experiencing problems in the bedroom and with body image connected to their cancer.

Many survivors of breast cancer suffer with sexual dysfunction as a result of their illness, but a new study has shown that online therapy could provide an answer.

This broadly includes sexual functioning (physically and psychologically), relationship intimacy, marital discord, body image and menopausal symptoms.

In addition, treatment can lead to abrupt ovarian failure, vaginal atrophy and dryness, pain, and decreased sexual desire. Body image and feelings of sexual attractiveness and femininity can also be negatively affected.

Neil Aaronson, of the Netherlands Cancer Institute, told Reuters that these figures are two or three times higher than in the general female population.

In order to try and combat these issues, the team have been trialing an internet-based form of Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) that is focused on changing behaviours.

After randomly selecting 169 breast cancer survivors, who had self-reported issues in these areas, they were then split into two groups.

One half of the group was signed up to the course for a total of 24 weeks, where they would receive weekly therapist-guided sessions via the web. While the other 50% of women were just added to the waiting list for the course.