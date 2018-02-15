The unmissable New York Fashion Week event this season was the #Cancerland show celebrating breast cancer survivors and their scars.

This was the second year the US charity #Cancerland has run the show in collaboration with Pennsylvanian lingerie designer AnaOno. Women from varying backgrounds and ages walked the catwalk reflecting that breast cancer can affect anyone.

“We at #Cancerland believe that this year’s show will send a clear message to our worldwide audience, that those afflicted by breast cancer will not settle for anything less than a solution to this health epidemic,” a statement on the event’s Facebook page read.