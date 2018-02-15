The unmissable New York Fashion Week event this season was the #Cancerland show celebrating breast cancer survivors and their scars.
This was the second year the US charity #Cancerland has run the show in collaboration with Pennsylvanian lingerie designer AnaOno. Women from varying backgrounds and ages walked the catwalk reflecting that breast cancer can affect anyone.
“We at #Cancerland believe that this year’s show will send a clear message to our worldwide audience, that those afflicted by breast cancer will not settle for anything less than a solution to this health epidemic,” a statement on the event’s Facebook page read.
Dana Donofree, founder of AnaOno was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 27 and had to undergo a double masectomy as part of her treatment.
Activist, model, sex educator and cover girl of the latest issue of Riposte Magazine, Ericka Hart took part in the charity fashion showcase to bring attention to the cause.
Hart was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer aged 28 and has had a double mastectomy. She uses her platform to discuss how as a queer black women and cancer survivor, she feels about lack of representation. Her aim is to make the general public more ‘woke’ about the sex life and treatment of a breast cancer survivor post surgery.
This NYFW show aimed to unite those affected by breast cancer - which impacts 1 out of 8 women in the UK.
″#Cancerland rejects the notion that this disease defines the women who battle it,” a statement on the charity’s Facebook page explains. “We are not victims marching to our pink ribbon deaths. We choose to live our lives fully and completely.”
Scroll down for more highlights from the #Cancerland show: