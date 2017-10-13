Mum's Fascinating Photo Of Breast Milk Changing Colour Shows How Incredible A Woman's Body Is

A mother has shared a fascinating photo showing how her breast milk changed colour when she was feeding her daughter who had a fever.

Ashlee Chase, from the US, explained people often question why she still breastfeeds her seven-month-old and they tell her: “she’s too old” or “she’s just using you as a pacifier”.

As a way to silence the comments, the mum posted a photo of her milk three days before her her became ill and compared it to a photo of her milk that day, when her daughter had a fever and “comfort nursed” all night.

Chase told Yahoo she called her daughter’s paediatrician, who told her that the breast milk’s darker yellow colour meant there was “more fat and antibodies in the milk” to help her daughter fight the infection.