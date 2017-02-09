A science student who is a mum has shared her findings on the amazing qualities of breast milk, through a fascinating photo on Facebook.

Vicky Greene, a 31-year-old from south Devon in the first year of a Biosciences degree, wanted to compare the quality of breast milk at different ages for a small university project.

Greene uploaded a photo of six petri dishes containing bacteria and milk samples from a mother feeding a 15-month-old (labelled BmA) and a her own milk feeding a three-year-old (labelled BmB), stressing that it was preliminary data, as part of a bigger study.

“The white spots in the middle are discs soaked in two samples of breastmilk,” she wrote on Facebook on 6 February.

“See the clear bit around the discs - that’s where the proteins in the milk have killed off the bacteria! I’m so excited.

“It also worked with E. coli and had a fairly good go at MRSA too... the future is bright, the future is breast milk.”