Rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson has been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court for 15 years after he carried out a series of needless operations on patients.

Ian Paterson was found guilty of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding against 10 private patients by a jury last month.

The seven-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard how he lied to patients and exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to convince them to go under the knife