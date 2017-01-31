A nursing mother was left humiliated after airport security suspicious of her breast pump ordered her to squeeze her breast to prove she was lactating. Gayathiri Bose was travelling from Frankfurt to Paris alone when she was stopped and asked to explain the device. The Singaporean mother-of-two told the BBC staff appeared not to believe the item was a breast pump and she was questioned as to where her baby was.

drawdrawdraw via Getty Images Travelling with a breast pump but without a baby apparently aroused suspicion at Frankfurt Airport security (file picture)

She said: “[The officer] asked me to open up my blouse and show her my breast. She then asked how come I didn’t have anything attached to my breast, if I was lactating and expressing breastmilk. “And I said, there is no such thing that is [permanently] attached, we usually place the pump to our nipple and the machine does the job.

“She wanted me to show her by hand expressing a little.” Bose says in her shocked state she complied, but began to cry as she left the room. She says she has now filed a complaint with the German police and is exploring legal action.