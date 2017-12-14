Breastfeeding Vouchers? I Vouch For Feeding Equality

On Tuesday 12th December, the Victoria Derbyshire programme featured a segment dedicated to discussing the idea of offering new mothers financial incentives for breastfeeding. They wanted the opinions from women who would be directly affected if this scheme was rolled out nationally.

Here’s the background:

New research from the University of Sheffield and the University of Dundee has found rewarding breastfeeding mothers with monetary vouchers at various stages may significantly increase low breastfeeding rates. The study offered shopping vouchers worth up to £120 if their babies received breastmilk (breastfeeding or expressed milk) at two days, 10 days and six weeks old. A further £80 of vouchers was available if their babies continued to receive breastmilk up to six months. The trial saw an increase of six percentage points in the areas where the scheme was offered, compared with those areas where the scheme was not available. Full details can be found here.

The producers of the show contacted my support network, ‘Don’t Judge Just Feed’, knowing this idea wouldn’t sit well with myself, or any other mother who was unable to breastfeed their child for that matter. Speaking openly about the physical and emotional damage which results from breastfeeding campaigns is very much taboo. Everyone knows successful breastfeeding is a desire for many women and it is the only method of feeding which is promoted by governing and health bodies. Only someone with a formula pushing agenda would be ruthless enough to speak against these drives? Actually no. I actively speak up about the damage caused by the majority of breastfeeding campaigns because I have been a victim of the emotional scarring they cause.

So they invited me to be a mother on the panel. There I was, sitting awaiting for the cameras to roll and I had a head full of information, opinions and statements I wanted to say. I think I managed to convey 3% of what I intended to. Various factors including time, the questions and my nerves contributed towards this outcome. So this is where I fully unleash my thoughts.