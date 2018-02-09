Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Len Goodman has expressed his disappointment that professional dancer Brendan Cole has been let go from the show.

Len and Brendan worked together on ‘Strictly’ for 14 series, both appearing on the hit BBC show since its inception, until Len announced he was quitting his Head Judge role in 2016.

Following the news Brendan had been axed from the show ahead of this year’s series, Len has said he hopes he wasn’t indirectly responsible for his exit, as well as sharing his concerns for Anton Du Beke.