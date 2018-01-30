Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional James Jordan has hit out at show bosses for axing Brendan Cole. On Tuesday (30 January), Brendan announced he had been dropped from the BBC ballroom show after 14 years, claiming producers had decided not to renew his contract for “editorial reasons”. James, who was axed from ‘Strictly’ himself in 2014, has backed his former colleague, suggesting bosses don’t like it when professionals “have an opinion”.

John Phillips via Getty Images James Jordan

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Just seen my mate @BrendanCole has not been asked back on Strictly. “Seems like they don’t want anyone on the show that has an opinion. Especially when he played a massive part in making the show what it is today. “Wishing him all the best in his future endeavours. “Will be missed,” he added.

James was famous for his clashes with the judges during his time on ‘Strictly’, and since his departure, he has continued to be vocal in criticising the show. His wife, Ola Jordan, also left ‘Strictly’ in 2015 after speaking about about aspects to the ballroom competition she didn’t agree with.

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Brendan Cole

Brendan announced he was not returning to ‘Strictly’ during an appearance on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, saying: “They’ve made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it. “I’m sure I’ll never know the ins and outs. I’m a very strong character within the show, I have my strong views.” His exit followed a controversial series where he clashed with new Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who later branded him “confrontational”. Brendan had previously petitioned to take Len Goodman’s place on the panel, but ultimately lost out to ‘Queen Of Latin’ Shirley.