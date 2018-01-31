Brendan, who has appeared on all 15 series of the show since it launched in 2004, announced his departure from ‘Strictly’ during an appearance on ‘Lorraine’ on Tuesday (30 January), admitting it had come as a shock.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ host hit out at bosses of the BBC ballroom show, claiming they have made a “massive mistake” in not renewing the professional dancer’s contract.

Reacting to the news on Wednesday’s ‘GMB’ alongside co-host Charlotte Hawkins, who partnered Brendan last year, Piers raged: “I think the BBC have made a massive mistake here. I think they’ve been very PC about this and got rid of one of the great characters of the show.”

Later on the ITV breakfast programme, he urged viewers to convince bosses to reverse the decision.

“Why don’t we start a campaign to get Brendan Cole reinstated,” he said. “The campaign starts now. Bring back Brendan, hashtag bring back Brendan!”

Piers also ribbed Charlotte after it was revealed she was Brendan’s worst-performing ‘Strictly’ partner, teasing her that his exit may have been due to her bad dancing.

“Charlotte, do you think that given that you were his last dance partner that somehow you’re to blame?” he said. “It must be down to you!”

She hit back: “You’ve been blaming my dancing for the fact that he’s gone. I think it was harsh treatment from the judges.

“I think he’s going to be much-missed. I think there will be a spark less on ‘Strictly’ now.”