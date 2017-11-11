Brendan Cole has spoken out about the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ scoring system, suggesting it’s in need of a shake up.
The professional dancer, who was voted off on week four of this year’s series with his partner Charlotte Hawkins, has urged show bosses to introduce a system that doesn’t favour contestants with a dance background.
“It wouldn’t hurt if there was a handicap system, like in golf,” he told The Sun.
“It would be good for people who don’t come from a stage school or performance background like Debbie [McGee], who has a ballet dance history.”
On last week’s show, Debbie McGee scored the first perfect score of the series, wowing all four judges with her tango routine.
However, despite his dance background, former JLS star Aston Merrygold was sent packing.
This decision was met with a backlash from viewers, as well as former judge Alesha Dixon, who claimed Craig Revel Horwood’s low score was the “final nail in the coffin” for Aston.
Before being voted off this year’s series, Brendan also spoke out about the judges scoring.
He clashed with new head judge Shirley Ballas over what he saw as “harsh” comments leveled against him and his partner, ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte.
Brendan and Shirley locked horns when she suggested his Tango routine had included too much “rise and fall”.
When a defiant Brendan insisted this was not the case, Shirley then urged him to watch the tape back, with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli stepping in to warn him: “Be more respectful.”