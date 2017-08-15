Brendan Cox has led the tributes to Bernard Kenny, the pensioner who tried to save murdered MP Jo Cox, who has died at the age of 79.
His son Phil Kenny told the Huddersfield Examiner that his father had been diagnosed with cancer in June.
Cox called the former miner a “hero”, praising that he “personified the best of our country.”
Kenny was awarded the George Medal for the bravery he showed on 16 June 2016, when he came to Cox’s aid after she was attacked outside her West Yorkshire constituency surgery by far-right extremist Thomas Mair. Kenny was also stabbed by Mair.
Many MPs echoed his sentiments in their condolences shared on Twitter, including Tracy Brabin, who was elected as MP for Batley and Spen after Cox’s death, and Jess Phillips who highlighted the “goodness of people who stand up to violence and the far right.”