The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has quit two charities set up in her memory after sexual assault allegations from his past resurfaced. Brendan Cox denied preying on two women while he was married to the late politician, but accepted “inappropriate” behaviour, saying: “I made mistakes and behaved in a way that caused some women hurt and offence.” Tweeting on Saturday night, Cox said:

Last week I decided to step down from my public roles to face up to mistakes I made several years ago while at Save the Children. I apologise to people I offended or upset at the time. My actions were never malicious but they were at times inappropriate. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) February 17, 2018

He has stepped down from posts at More in Common and the Jo Cox Foundation after the Mail on Sunday published accusations made by a former colleague while they both worked at charity Save the Children in 2015. Months later, it is alleged he forced himself on a woman during a trip to Harvard University in the US, the Press Association reported. He claimed allegations against him were a “massive exaggeration”, during an interview with the newspaper. But he said: “At the root [of the rumours] was a sense, which is fair, that I could overstep the line.” Jo Cox, a Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was fatally shot and stabbed outside her constituency office by a far-right terrorist during the EU Referendum campaign in 2016.

PA Archive/PA Images Brendan Cox has quit two charities set up in her memory after sexual assault allegations from his past resurfaced

Her husband said in a statement on Saturday night: “I want to apologise deeply and unreservedly for my past behaviour and for the hurt and offence that I have caused. “In the aftermath of Jo’s murder, I promised that I would dedicate my life to two things, firstly loving and protecting our children and secondly fighting the hatred that killed Jo. “In the last few days allegations from several years ago have resurfaced that makes concentrating on both of those tasks much more difficult. “For that reason, while away over half-term, I decided to step down from my current public roles for the time being. “While I do not accept the allegations contained in the 2015 complaint to the police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, I do acknowledge and understand that during my time at Save the Children I made mistakes and behaved in a way that caused some women hurt and offence. “This was never malicious but it was certainly inappropriate. “In the past I have focused on disputing what I felt was untrue in the allegations, but I realise now that it’s more important to take full responsibility for what I have done. “I am committed to holding myself to much higher standards of personal conduct in the future.” The Mail on Sunday claimed Mr Cox drunkenly harassed a female employee at Save the Children in London – allegedly holding her by the throat and making a lurid comment. He left his role at the charity shortly afterwards. The Coxes married in 2009 and had two children together.

PA Jo Cox was murdered in 2016 by a far-right terrorist