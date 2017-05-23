The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has called for unity in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, saying “people who use this to push hatred are doing exactly what the terrorists want”.
At least 22 people, including children, have been killed and a further 59 left injured after a suicide bomber struck an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last night.
Police have confirmed that the attacker, thought to be carrying an “improvised explosive devise”, also died during the incident.
Almost a year on from his wife’s death, who was murdered by a far-right extremist, Brendan Cox urged people to remain united, saying: “They will not change us. They will not win”.
In a series of tweets sent this morning, he wrote: “Thinking of every family whose lives have been destroyed today by a cowardly hate-filled attack. So much pain and so pointless.”
Cox continued: “The pain these attacks inflict is profound & real, it lasts long after the headlines have moved on.
“But the cause they seek to advance is going to fail. They try to divide us. But we will not divide. We will pull together & live our lives.
“Britain will respond as it always does under attack: with love for the bereaved, unity & resolve. They will not change us. They will not win.”
He added: “People who use this to push hatred are doing exactly what the terrorists want. Division & hate make us weak, unity & resolve make us strong.”
Many have commended Cox for his message of solidarity:
Manchester has already seen incredible acts of generosity and support overnight, with locals offering those affected by the blast somewhere to stay while taxi drivers worked for free taking people home.
If you have any information for police about the attack, please call the anti-terror hotline on 0800 789 321.