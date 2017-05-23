The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has called for unity in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, saying “people who use this to push hatred are doing exactly what the terrorists want”.

At least 22 people, including children, have been killed and a further 59 left injured after a suicide bomber struck an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last night.

Police have confirmed that the attacker, thought to be carrying an “improvised explosive devise”, also died during the incident.

Almost a year on from his wife’s death, who was murdered by a far-right extremist, Brendan Cox urged people to remain united, saying: “They will not change us. They will not win”.