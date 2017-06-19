Brewery Names Beer In Honour Of Millwall Fan Who Fought Back During London Bridge Terror Attack

A Swedish brewery has named a beer in honour of Millwall fan Roy Larner, who fought back during the London Bridge terror attack.

Frequency Beer Works, near Stockholm, created the 5% English bitter and called it “Fuck you I’m Millwall” in tribute to the 47-year-old.

Larner was in Borough Market when the attackers burst into the Black and Blue restaurant and bar.

He tried to fight off the men with his bare hands in order to protect others - gaining eight stab wounds in the process - while shouting “Fuck you I’m Millwall”.