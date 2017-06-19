Brewery Names Beer In Honour Of Millwall Fan Who Fought Back During London Bridge Terror Attack

A Swedish brewery has named a beer in honour of Millwall fan Roy Larner, who fought back during the London Bridge terror attack.
Frequency Beer Works, near Stockholm, created the 5% English bitter and called it “Fuck you I’m Millwall” in tribute to the 47-year-old.
Larner was in Borough Market when the attackers burst into the Black and Blue restaurant and bar.
He tried to fight off the men with his bare hands in order to protect others - gaining eight stab wounds in the process - while shouting “Fuck you I’m Millwall”.
Larner was taken to hospital following the attack and is now recovering.
He told The Sun: “They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam’.
“Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the piss out of these bastards’.
“I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘Fuck you, I’m Millwall’.”
David Mortimer, co-owner of Frequency Beer Works, said he wanted to create the new beer after a friend sent him a link to an article about Larner.
“It just feels like it’s one of those stories you want to tell people about because it’s amazing – and it’s also a great name for a beer,” he told Southwark News.
All profits the company makes from the beer will be donated to the Just Giving page set up to support Larner financially during his recovery.
The page has already received more than £50,000 in donations.