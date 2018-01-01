This Will Be The Year The Brexit Conundrum Finally Brings May And Her Tories Down

2018 will be the year when finally the Brexit conundrum brings May and her Tories down. The differences within their party on what the exit deal must contain are so deep, they are simply irreconcilable. No amount of Tory soft soap can disguise that it’s impossible to cobble something together which keeps both Gove and Hammond happy, never mind the extreme Brexiteers on their backbenches who relish a mutiny.

From the Tory Brexit ashes, Labour’s phoenix will rise. Jeremy Corbyn will take over the reigns before next year is out. Labour’s Brexit position will continue evolving as the British public shifts its views to stop an unnecessary folly. In all likelihood, the only deal which will safeguard our jobs, our prosperity and ensure no hard border in Ireland is staying put. Labour’s People’s Brexit may well mean retaining our trading ties as they are today without relinquishing our voice at the top table. Yet it won’t be business as usual, far from it.

Jeremy’s Labour government will have the same reforming zeal as the one Attlee led in 1945 in reconstructing a Britain for the many and rebuilding a new peace with Europe after the Brexit vote. Austerity will rightly be condemned to where it belongs, the dustbin of history. A new economic settlement will be ushered in - putting the interests of the 99% at its helm. The long and damaging Thatcherite legacy and Its neoliberal twin which so plagued our last Labour government, will be vanished. Social-democratic and socialist policies will again be the order of the day as we look more like Norway than the United States.