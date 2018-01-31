All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    31/01/2018 15:53 GMT

    'Has There Been A Coup In Whitehall?' Full Transcript Of Downing Street Dodging Who Ordered Leaked Brexit Analysis

    'Was this work carried out with the authority of ministers?'

    pesian1801 via Getty Images

    Downing Street has denied “rogue” civil servants produced the leaked Brexit analysis due to a Whitehall coup, but refused to reveal who did order the work.

    In a briefing with journalists, the Prime Minister’s Deputy Official Spokesman (PMDOS) was repeatedly asked who had commissioned the work which looked at the economic impact of leaving the EU in a range of scenarios – but not the ‘bespoke’ deal the Government is seeking.

    At a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday, Theresa May told colleagues the work had not been approved by ministers – leading to confusion over who had ordered the analysis to be carried out.

    Brexit Minister Steve Baker told MPs later that day that he and his colleagues had “only just been consulted on the paper in recent days, and we have made it clear that it requires significant further work.”

    The PMDOS was asked to clarify who ordered this analysis – which shows the UK would take an economic hit after Brexit in the scenarios considered.

    Below is the full exchange with reporters:  

    MORE:International Newsbrexit10 Downing StreetWhitehall

    Conversations