Cheap Imported Food Could Threaten Animal Welfare After Brexit, Warns Report

Animal welfare standards could take a step backwards after Brexit as UK farmers struggle to compete with cheap imported foods, a new report is warning.

A House of Lords investigation into the impact of leaving the EU on animal welfare predicts farmers could be sucked into a “race to the bottom” as they struggle to keep prices low.

There are fears farmers would resist improvements to animal welfare rules and the UK could slip behind EU standards in order to for farmers to remain competitive.

The warning comes amid splits in the Cabinet over whether the US should be allowed to sell chlorine-washed chickens in the UK after Brexit - something currently banned under EU rules.

Food Secretary Michael Gove said the UK should not “compromise” on animal welfare in “pursuing freer trade”, but during a visit to Washington, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox dismissed concerns over chlorine-washed chickens as “a detail of the very end stage of one sector of a potential free trade agreement.”

The Lords report - published by the EU Energy and Environment Sub Committee this morning - said: “Our evidence strongly suggests that the greatest threat to farm animal welfare standards post-Brexit would come from UK farmers competing against cheap, imported food from countries that produce to lower standards than the UK.

“Unless consumers are willing to pay for higher welfare products, UK farmers could become uncompetitive and welfare standards in the UK could come under pressure.”

It also warns: “This could undermine the sustainability of the industry or incentivise a race to the bottom for welfare standards—contrary to the wishes of the UK industry.”