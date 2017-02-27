Undeterred by the dangers of using boats for publicity stunts, illustrated last year by Bob Geldof in the lead-up to the EU Referendum, a group of pro-Brexit MPS have “launched” a boat carrying a copy of Article 50 that was delivered to Brussels.

Michael Gove smashed a bottle across the vessel to christen it, as part of The Sun On Sunday’s stunt that saw the boat sail from Westminster down the Thames in its mission to deliver a giant placard of the article to the European Commission’s headquarters.

Eight months after the referendum, the real Article 50 remains unsent, as the Government lost a court case that forced them to give parliament a vote on it.

The House of Lords will vote on it this week and may send it back to the House of Commons with amendments.

The last Brexit water-based event was in June - when a group of pro-Remain boats sailed in London to take on a pro-Brexit flotilla in what was called The Battle Of The Thames.

Its main contribution to the debate was the image of Bob Geldof giving Nigel Farage the finger.