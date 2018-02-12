6 Brexit Questions The Government Still Needs To Answer

PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson is set to make a major speech on Brexit this week in an attempt to reshape the tone of the UK’s departure from the European Union. It is believed he is the first of several Cabinet ministers to give speeches on Brexit in the next few weeks, ahead of a Government ‘away day’ on the issue. While sweeping statements promoting the bright future which awaits the UK outside the EU have their uses, it would perhaps be better if the Government started filling in some of the very sizeable gaps in exactly what happens after Brexit. Members of HuffPost Politics UK’s Brexit Briefing Facebook group put forward some questions of their own, and here are the key issues raised. 1) Will the UK get more trade by leaving the customs union than remaining in it? Please show your working.

PA Wire/PA Images

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters

The UK and the EU have both made it clear that when it comes to the Northern Ireland/Ireland border, there needs to be “flexible and imaginative” solutions. It is a phrase peppered throughout the Government’s Northern Ireland and Ireland position paper, published last summer, but since then there has been little sign of progress. The UK and Irish governments are clear they don’t want to see a hard border return, and Britain has committed to no physical infrastructure being introduced on the island. But with the UK set to leave the Single Market and customs union, how can countries with separate trade arrangements not have border checks? In order to move onto phase 2 of Brexit negotiations in December, the UK agreed to maintain “full alignment” with rules which “now or in the future” support the all-island economy and are in keeping with the Good Friday agreement. While David Davis gives the impression this will only impact a handful of sectors, there are actually more than 140 aspects of the economy, public services and the environment where there is currently cooperation on a North-South basis. Will there be mass alignment on regulations which the UK no longer has a say over? Will there have to be some infrastructure installed in order to carry out customs checks? Will the border become a “smugglers charter” after Brexit, as one Irish politician claimed? More information on this crucial issue is needed. Want to know what’s really going on with Brexit? Sign up for HuffPost UK’s Brexit Briefing - sent straight to your inbox every Thursday. 3) What trade deal do we want with the EU? Give specifics, not soundbites.

PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May likes to talk about a “deep and special partnership” with the EU, but it is unclear exactly what the means. She is very clear about what the trade deal will not be - Canada or Norway - but detail is lacking on what a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU will look like. Will the financial sector still abide by EU rules in order to access the markets? Will the UK have to pay in to get that access? Are there any other sectors where the UK will follow EU rules? Will the UK allow European vessels to fish in its waters, or will the territory be offered up as part of the negotiations? 4) What if those leaked forecasts are even a bit true? What’s the plan to help the regions affected?

Antony Edwards via Getty Images

Civil service forecasts passed to Sky News last week showed a “no deal” Brexit will hold back the North East of England’s economy by 16%, with the rest of the north, the Midlands and Northern Ireland all affected by the UK quitting the EU. Even if the UK was to strike a deal with Brussels, the North East could still take an 11% hit. The Brexiteers place no great stock in forecasts. Brexit Minister Steve Baker even told MPs they are “always wrong” as he dismissed claims the UK’s economic growth would be hit outside of the EU. But what if the reports are right? Perhaps not down to the final decimal place of the predicted economic hit, but broadly in the right direction? Does the Government have a plan to protect these areas from a downturn? That argument can be extended to industries and sectors set to lose out on funding from the EU – including research and agriculture. Will these payments be protected by the Government? The electorate was told the UK would be £350million a week better off after Brexit – how is that money going to divvied up? 5) What immigration system will the UK have after Brexit?

PA Wire/PA Images

It was one of the most high-profile issues of the EU referendum campaign, but since the vote, seems to have dropped down the political agenda. The Government issued a paper on immigration last year, detailing how people who have lived in the UK for more than five years can get the right to remain. But other than that, it is still unclear immigration policy the UK will operate after Brexit. Theresa May has ruled out an Australian-style points based system – which was backed by Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage ahead of the referendum - but there has been precious little talk of what she does want. Will there be a quota system, visas, some form of free movement? This most controversial of issues deserves a considered solution, which is why the public will probably have to wait for the conclusions of the Migration Advisory Committee. The body was set up by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in July 2017, and is set to report back in September - seven months before the scheduled date for Britain’s formal departure from the EU in March 2019. That’s cutting it close. 6) Is there actually time to do all this?

coleong via Getty Images