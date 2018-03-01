Brexit Briefing: Tony Blair, John Major And Everyone Else All Chip In

HuffPost UK

Lucky is not a word normally associated with Theresa May, but given the Syrian snowstorm sweeping across the UK, it is fortuitous she arranged her Chequers away day for last Thursday, not this one. If it had been this week, it might have been cancelled due to the snow. Or even worse – she could have been snowed in at the 16th-century Buckinghamshire mansion with Boris Johnson, David Davis and other members of her Cabinet. My money would be on Philip Hammond to be the first to come over all Jack Nicholson in The Shining. The get-together lasted eight-hours, and included presentations from the UK’s former EU commissioner Lord Hill, Liam Fox, Michael Gove and Greg Clarke. Not all the day was spent talking about Brexit. Indeed, just three of the eight hours was devoted the subject. The conclusion from the meeting – which was supposed to thrash out the UK’s opening negotiating position for the trade talks with the EU – was as unsatisfactory as the sweetcorn soup served as part of the catering. Whereas firm conclusions were hoped for in areas such immigration, Northern Ireland and the future trading relationship with the EU, all that was briefed out by sources at the meeting was there was agreement on “ambitious managed divergence”. May is set to reveal more of the conclusions of the meeting in a speech on Friday. It will be her third major set-piece on Brexit, after Lancaster House in January last year, and Florence in September. Will this be the Godfather III of the Brexit speeches? (I was trying to think of an example of a good third part of a film trilogy, but struggled. Please tweet me your suggestions @owenjbennett) 2) Labour Has A Brexit Position It Can Mostly Agree With Itself On

Jeremy Corbyn decided that with just over a year to go until Brexit, he might as well express a view on the matter. Whether it’s his view or not, is another discussion, but he confirmed that Labour would keep the UK in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. The position hardly came as a shock – Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has been telling people that for weeks – but hearing it from the Labour leader itself seems to have solidified it across the party. Staying in a customs union with the EU might well solve issues such as the Northern Irish border, but it does mean the UK would not be able to operate its own trade policy after Brexit. Indeed, by being in the customs union but not in the EU, the UK has no say in any future trade deals Brussels signs. Corbyn argued that Brussels could be persuaded to give the UK a “say” on those trade negotiations – but did not explain what incentive the EU would have to offer that arrangement. But regardless of whether Labour’s position is any more realistic than the Tories’ plan for a bespoke deal with the EU, it does mean the parties now have a clear point of difference on life after Brexit. And that could cause serious problems for May, including her being ousted from Downing Street by her own party or even backing herself into calling yet another General Election. You can read my analysis of how that could happen here, but the bottom line is Labour needs to persuade just 13 Tories’ to back its stance to tie the Government’s hands in the negotiation. 3) The EU Just Couldn’t Resist It, Could It.

