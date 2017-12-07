Brexit Briefing: Where Do EU Begin With That?

1) And The Reality Of Promising All Things To All People Finally Kicks In

Where to start with this week in the world of Brexit? A deal on the Northern Ireland was ready to be signed, about to be sealed, but someone forgot to deliver it to the DUP.

When the draft agreement did eventually reach Belfast, Arlene Foster scribbled Return to Sender on the envelope and posted it back to London.

Fosters main quibble with the deal was it would have lead Northern Ireland leaving the EU on different terms to the rest of the UK.

Downing Street and Brussels had seemingly agreed that Northern Ireland would maintain “regulatory alignment” with the EU after Brexit as a means of stopping a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The DUP argued this effectively moved the UK’s trade border back to the Irish sea, something they have always opposed.

In the Commons on Tuesday, Davis sought to calm the fears of the Government’s confidence and supply partners, saying any special deal for certain economic sectors would extend the rest of the UK.

But in the see-saw world of Brexit, this pronouncement set off the hard-core anti-Europeans in the Tory party. Peter Bone, Bernard Jenkin and Jacob Rees-Mogg all rose in Prime Minister’s Questions to call on May to stick to her guns.

“Before my Right Honourable Friend next goes to Brussels,” asked Rees-Mogg, “will she apply a new coat of paint to her red line because I fear on Monday they were beginning to look a little bit pink.”

The chief fear is keeping regulatory alignment in certain sectors across the UK will scupper any of those glorious free trade deals the Brexiteers are so keen on.

But if May restricts that arrangement to just Northern Ireland, the DUP could bring her entire government down.

The Government is gambling on the DUP not pulling the pin out of the grenade, as that could see Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

One route open to the DUP is to demand the removal of May and the installation of new Prime Minister.

Yet even if the Tories agreed to this, who would the DUP want to replace her?

There might be a love-in at the moment between Rees-Mogg and the DUP, but if someone of his ilk took over the negotiations, a hard border becomes more, not less, likely. Hard-core Brexiteers value complete independence from the EU above a deal for Northern Ireland which would have to be replicated across the UK.

Conversely, anyone slightly less Eurosceptic than the Rees-Moggs and Owen Patersons off this world would reach the same conclusions as May. So, what options do the DUP realistically have?

Tory Brexiteers have told me this week they feel many of the moderates in the party are beginning to share their frustrations with Brussels, and if it’s not agreed next week to move on to trade talks the pressure to walk away from the negotiating table could increase.

Yet when you speak to the moderates, they are determined to give May as much time as possible as they fear what ‘no deal’ would do to the economy.

May has been working hard to get the deal back on track, but a lot of that seems to involve sitting by the phone. A planned call with Foster on Tuesday never materalised, but the two did eventually have a chat on Wednesday, when she also spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The deadline to agree these issues in order to get them signed off at next week’s summit is Sunday. May is expected to return to Brussels imminently (although Downing Street are yet to confirm when) to try to resurrect the deal. Expect lots of briefing and counter-briefing this weekend, right up to close of play on Sunday.

