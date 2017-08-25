Brexit Briefing: Money Talks

1) When Rhetoric Is Put To One Side, The Government Can Come Up With Some Common Sense Brexit Policies

If you like what you read, make sure you subscribe to our Commons People podcast here for even more analysis about what goes on in Westminster.

You can sign up for this briefing by clicking here, and you’ll receive it straight to your inbox every Thursday afternoon.

Another week, another spread of Brexit papers from the Government. Last week focused on customs and borders, this week delved into the huge question of the post-Brexit legal arrangements.

Theresa May made it clear in her Lancaster House speech that ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK was a key part of leaving the EU.

She said: “Leaving the European Union will mean that our laws will be made in Westminster, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. And those laws will be interpreted by judges not in Luxembourg but in courts across this country.

“Because we will not have truly left the European Union if we are not in control of our own laws.”

So do the Government plans meet that very firm red line? Yes, and no.

Yes, in the sense that the UK will not be under the direct jurisdiction of the ECJ. When the ECJ makes a ruling, the UK will not be legally obliged to follow it.

But no, if that ruling has an implication for the Brexit deal, there will need to be a forum where that is ruled upon.

Likewise, if the UK passes a law which has an implication for the agreement, the EU might seek arbitration.

The paper flags up joint committees and arbitration models as examples of potential post-Brexit legal bodies – and these would involve non-UK officials and experts ruling on disputes.

And they could be judges from the ECJ.

That committee/panel/group could rule the change is in breach of the agreement, meaning the UK/EU would have to decide whether to reverse the particular policy or ignore the decision – something which could prompt some kind of recompense.

The bottom line is, if you want a trade deal with somebody, you need to someone to police it – and the Government paper recognises that will be foreign officials or even judges

Despite this slight blurring of the red line, Brexiteers were not up in arms crying betrayal. That’s because this is a fairly sensible position to take. What wasn’t sensible was Theresa May’s absolutist rhetoric in the first place.

2) The EU Are All About The Money Still