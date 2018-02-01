Brexit Briefing: Steve Baker Rises

HuffPost UK

You can sign up for this briefing by clicking here, and you’ll receive it straight to your inbox every Thursday afternoon. If you like what you read, make sure you subscribe to our Commons People podcast here for even more analysis about what goes on in Westminster. 1) This Week We Were Introduced To ‘The Baker Doctrine’

Peter Nicholls / Reuters

Francois Lenoir / Reuters

Over in Brussels, and on Monday EU negotiators agreed the bloc’s demands for the post-Brexit transition period. Two differences from the UK’s position leapt out of the document immediately. One is that the EU wants the UK to abide by all new laws passed by Brussels during the transition period, even though Britain will have no say in those directives. David Davis made it clear in a speech on Friday he wanted there to be a way of “resolving concerns” over laws which affect the UK during the two-year period – although many will want Britain to ignore them completely. The other difference is the EU wants everything agreed in the first phase of talks to be “translated faithfully in legal terms as quickly as possible.” This demand would lock down the financial agreement, citizens’ rights and Irish border issue before the final trade deal is known, and goes against the long-running Brussels edict of nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Putting the phase one agreement in a legally binding form would further rile up Tory backbenchers who worry the EU is calling all the shots in this negotiation, meaning this could prove another sticking point for the talks. 3) Freedom Of Movement, But Not As We Know It

Bloomberg via Getty Images

One area that has particularly wound up the right of the Tories is that freedom of movement will continue during the two-year implementation period. During a visit to China, Theresa May tried – yet again – to appease that wing of her party, saying new EU migrants coming to the UK after March 2019 should not expect to be granted full citizens’ rights. The Prime Minister said those who arrived after Brexit would have to be treated differently from their predecessors “because they will be coming to a UK that they know will be outside the EU”. May has already stressed that three million European nationals currently living in the country will be guaranteed voting and residency rights once Britain formally quits the 28-nation bloc. But critics - including former Labour minister Lord Adonis - dubbed the move a “big step back for civilised European conduct”, asking what the government will do if the EU starts “mistreating” British citizens. Some campaigners have claimed that up to two million migrants could head to the UK during the two-year transition period before the country formally severs its existing ties with the EU. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier last week sparked Tory claims that he wanted to unpick parts of a deal agreed with May late last year. Instead of ending EU citizens’ rights to vote or reside in Britain after the spring of next year, Brussels now says it wants full protections to be extended to the end of 2020, its own deadline for the end of the transition period. Asked if the EU had “torn up” the deal on citizens’ rights she thought she had agreed in December, May replied: “No.” “It was right that we have made an agreement that ensured they [new EU migrants] could continue their life in the way they had wanted to,” she told reporters. People will be free to work and live in the UK during the two-year transition period after 2019, but they will be required to join a registration scheme. However, the PM felt the “principle” of differential treatment between those who arrived before and after Brexit was worth maintaining. 4) Who Says The Germans Don’t Have A Sense Of Humour?

Thomas Peter / Reuters

As hard as this is to believe, Angela Merkel is making jokes at the UK’s expense at the moment. According to ITV Political Editor Robert Peston, the German Chancellor repeatedly asks Theresa May to tell her what she wants from Brexit. In true Maybot fashion, the PM keeps responding: “Make me an offer.”

Peston