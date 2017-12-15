Brexit Briefing: Done - EU Have Been

HuffPost UK

1) Done, Done, On To The Next One

Stage one of the divorce/trade/ratification triathlon is over. Theresa May earned applause from EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday as the divorce section of the Brexit negotiations officially came to an end, and today the EU27 signed off on the completion of phase one of the talks, meaning the attention can now turn to trade. In a press conference after the decision, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested substantive negotiations will wait until March 2018, as there needs to be “exploratory talks” first to establish just what kind of post-Brexit relationship the UK wants with the EU. Alongside the EU27 published its guidelines for moving forward, with much of the focus on any transition period. Contained within the three pages of text are some words which will make hard Brexiteers blood boil. The two-year transition period will keep the UK in the Single Market and customs union, maintain the ‘four freedoms’ (including freedom of movement), and continue the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. Indeed, any changes to EU rules during the transition period “will have to apply both in the United Kingdom and the EU.” But it’s not all good news! The UK will have no representatives at any EU institutions, nor “participate in the decision-making of the Union bodies, offices and agencies.” In other word, two years of obeying the EU’s laws and rules, with absolute no say in what they are. The Government will counter that as it takes so long for EU laws to be signed off, it is very unlikely anything new will introduced which affects the UK during those two years. Still, this is going to be a hard sell for May back in the UK. Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg have already warned against her “red lines” fading, and accepting the ECJ for two more years might make them pinker than a piglet. But that is a battle for another day, and May will just be mightily relieved to have got phase one over by Christmas. Huff Post UK’s Executive Editor, Politics, Paul Waugh sets out what happens next here. 2) In Case You’d Forgotten, Theresa May Did Really Badly In The Election

Before the sweet smell of success in Brussels, there was the stench of defeat in Westminster. Eleven Tory MPs conspired to inflict Theresa May's first Parliamentary defeat as Prime Minister on Wednesday, over whether a "meaningful vote" on the final Brexit deal should be written into law. The Government opposed the plan, fearing it would restrict the UK's negotiating hand in the Brexit talks. Despite last minute concessions that there would indeed be a meaningful vote, the Government couldn't avoid defeat, going down 309 to 305. One man paid with his job: Stephen Hammond, who was sacked as vice-chair of the Tories. For May, the defeat was a frustration, an embarrassment, but not a fatal blow by any means. With such a slim majority, and on such a contentious issue as Brexit, the odd defeat is to be expected. Having already conceded on Henry VIII powers on Monday, Downing Street will feel they had bent as far as they could. I've written here on why the result could actually be a Pyrrhic victory for the rebels, as it could give Hard Brexiteers the opportunity to vote for the UK leaving the EU without any deal whatsoever. Of course, for that to happen, an awful lot of Labour MPs would have to support them. And there's no way Jeremy Corbyn and his acolytes would endorse a plan which could ultimately bring down the Government, trigger a General Election and potentially install the Labour leader in Number 10…is there?

