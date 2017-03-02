A poll has recorded its highest ever level of concern among voters about Brexit as Article 50 looms.

Ipsos Mori’s poll for the Economist Issues Index in February found 45% named the EU as among the biggest issues facing the country, 4% more than in the same poll for January and the highest the survey has ever recorded since it began September 1974.

The concern coincides with parliament voting on a Bill to allow Theresa May to trigger Article 50, the formal process of leaving the EU, which she has vowed to do by the end of March.

Brexit was, by a big margin, people’s most popular answer when asked to name the single biggest issue facing the country, with 29% saying it, compared with 18% saying the NHS.