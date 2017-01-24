Brexit Could Put The UK 'Second Rank' For Access To New Medicines

Patients could face a delay of up to a year for new medicines as a result of Brexit, the Heath Secretary told MPs on Tuesday.

Jeremy Hunt said Britain would leave the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a regulator, and confirmed this could reduce it to “second rank” in terms of access to new drugs, behind the EU and the US.

Major drugs companies, including those for cancer, use the EMA as a quick route to marketing medicines across the EU, as they can then bypass regulators in individual member states.

Hunt told the Health Select Committee it was also “likely” the regulator’s headquarters would move out of the UK, where it employs 890 people.

MPs slammed the Health Secretary for giving up membership of the EMA “without a fight”.

“It’s vital for the whole of the functioning of our medicines industry... We seem to be giving up this one without a fight,” Labour’s former health minister Ben Bradshaw said.