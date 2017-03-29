#BrexitDay has arrived.

And by that we mean the day President of the European Council Donald Tusk receives Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter triggering Article 50 - another step forward in the long process of Britain leaving the European Union.

This landmark event following Britain’s EU Referendum has dominated conversation all day.

With 52% voting in favour of leaving, against 48% Remainers, obviously the reactions vary.

Here are the best reactions, memes and pictures people are sharing, which may be heartbreaking or hilarious, depending on how you voted.

1) Theresa May campaigning for the Remain campaign

Whichever side of the argument you fall, it’s hard not to see the irony in this photo of our PM grinning as she holds a Vote Remain banner pre-referendum, compared to the above image of her signing the Article 50 letter snapped on Tuesday night.