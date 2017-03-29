#BrexitDay has arrived.
And by that we mean the day President of the European Council Donald Tusk receives Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter triggering Article 50 - another step forward in the long process of Britain leaving the European Union.
This landmark event following Britain’s EU Referendum has dominated conversation all day.
With 52% voting in favour of leaving, against 48% Remainers, obviously the reactions vary.
Here are the best reactions, memes and pictures people are sharing, which may be heartbreaking or hilarious, depending on how you voted.
1) Theresa May campaigning for the Remain campaign
Whichever side of the argument you fall, it’s hard not to see the irony in this photo of our PM grinning as she holds a Vote Remain banner pre-referendum, compared to the above image of her signing the Article 50 letter snapped on Tuesday night.
2) How some people view Theresa May now
A lot of people think Brexit will mean the UK goes back in time.
3) Falling into a bin
This person compares leaving the EU to falling into a wheelie bin.
4) The Brexit meme most Remainers are sharing
This Banksy revamp is well and truly doing the rounds.
5) Broken promises
No, the NHS will not be benefiting in this way on Brexit Day...
6) Nigel Farage
Many people are imagining how smug Farage must be feeling. If you’re wondering, he’s doing the rounds on all the news shows.
7) Cake
Philip Hammond said ‘We can’t have our cake and eat it’. But these people ARE having their cake and eating it, Brexit Day style.
8) EU stars
Although the stars on the flag of Europe don’t actually represent the member states, there are lots of variations on images like this. People are imagining Britain as a fallen star or in this case a blown up one.
Here’s another.
9) Pictures from the Thomas The Tank Engine series
Here Henry is being used to consider how our relationship with European countries might change.
10) Brexit the movie?
Are you ready to enter a whole new world of magic and wonder?
11) Brexit song?
Sung to the tune of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?
12) Other moments from popular culture...
...are also being used as a metaphor for Brexit. Including the IT Crowd.
13) And The Dark Knight: Joker
In reference to Nigel Farage.
14) And this funny video
Brexit = Ouch. (For some)
15) Pepe The Frog
Also making an appearance.