Dublin would find it “impossible” to agree to any Brexit deal until the UK provides an “absolute concrete commitment” that there will be no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, the Irish European affairs minister has said.

Helen McEntee said on Monday morning that while “progress” had been made on the crucial issue in the last 48-hours, a final agreement was not yet ready to be signed.

She told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “I certainly think that we are making progress. A huge amount of work has been done over the weekend.

“Unfortunately I don’t think that we will have an absolute final text that we will be able to approve.”

The Irish cabinet met this morning and had been due to consider a final agreement.

McEntee said that Ireland was “not looking to veto anything” when it came to a Brexit deal and wanted to “move on to phase two” of the talks which will focus on a future UK-EU trade deal.

But she added: “It is absolutely Impossible to us to allow the negotiations to move on to phase two when we don’t have an absolute concrete commitment from the UK government we will not have a hard border on the island of Ireland.”