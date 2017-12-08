Revealed: Nine Key Points Tucked Away In The Brexit Phase One Deal

The UK will keeping paying money to the EU for years to come, and the total divorce bill is estimated at £40billion.

The agreement on the Northern Ireland border means that in the case of no deal, the UK will have “full alignment” to the rules of the Single Market and customs union - a huge win for Remainers.

There is still disagreement on the rights of future spouses of EU citizens living in the UK.

The European Court of Justice will still have an influence in UK courts for eight years after Brexit.

While leading Brexiteer MPs including Michael Gove and Boris Johnson have hailed the agreement as the right step forward, others such as Nigel Farage are worried it shows Britain is now heading for a soft Brexit.

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shook hands this morning on a deal which allows the Brexit talks to move on to trade negotiations.

1) An EU or UK migrant currently living abroad will still be able to be joined by their spouse, partner, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren and a person in a so-called “durable relationship” after Brexit.

However, any future foreign spouse will need to meet whatever immigration rules that country has. For example, a French migrant living in the UK who marries a Spanish person after Brexit will only be able to bring their partner to Britain if they earn enough money.

Yet, in contradiction of the agreement, the Communication From The Commission To The European Council document also published today suggests this matter is still up for discussion.

“In the Commissions view, the reunification right referred to in the previous paragraph shall also cover future partners or spouses of Union citizens and United Kingdom nationals, who are not yet partners or spouses at the ‘specified date’, as defined above. This important matter should be dealt with in the second phase of the negotiations and will inevitably be linked to the level of ambition of the future partnership between the EU and the United Kingdom.”

2) The EU wants free movement to continue until the end of a “transitional period” – most likely March 2021. The UK has not yet agreed to this, and Theresa May has repeatedly said free movement will end in March 2019. It may be that a form of words could be found which allows free movement to continue, but it’s labelled as something different.

3) The application process to get permanent residency status cannot cost more than it does for a Brit to apply for a passport – around £70. Those who already have “settled status” can exchange this for the new residency status for free. If a citizen moves out of the country for five years, they lose their residency status.

4) When it comes to upholding EU law around citizens’ rights, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) will still have a role in the UK. British courts will have “due regard to relevant decisions” of the ECJ, and for eight years UK judges will be able to ask “questions of interpretation” of the ECJ. A crucial part of the agreement is that the UK and European Commission will both have the right to “right to intervene in relevant cases” before each others courts.

NORTHERN IRELAND/IRELAND BORDER