An MP has accused some Brexiters of sounding like “Jihadis”, as she lamented the “tone” of the debate around leaving the EU.

Claire Perry, the Tory MP for Devizes in Wiltshire and former minister, said that the debate had bordered on “the hysterical” and compared Hard Brexiters to religious fanatics.

During the debate on the bill to trigger Article 50 on Tuesday, she said: “I have to say, the tone of this debate, we’ve heard a little bit but it is starting to calm down, sometimes borders on the hysterical.

“I feel sometimes I am sitting alongside colleagues who are like Jihadis in their support for a Hard Brexit. ‘No Brexit is hard enough. Be gone you evil Europeans. We never want you to darken our doors again’.”